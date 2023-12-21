The organization said that the situation of the health system in Gaza is getting worse, especially with the large waves of displacement of children in the Strip, warning of great risks regarding the spread of diseases among them.

The displaced people of Gaza… face a dangerous fate

The report talked about a significant decline and deterioration of the humanitarian situation, to the point that it appears to be accelerating towards the worst. The international organization’s report omits an epidemic that it did not specify the name of, but it merely said that all indicators warn of it.

The report added that one million children in Gaza were displaced from Gaza and are threatened by diseases, especially in the winter, so the international organization went to the demand, stressing the need to pay attention to their situation.

According to the World Health Organization report, the cold and rainy weather increases the suffering of Gazans, while confirming the existence of a real state of hunger affecting 90 percent of the population.

In a worrying development, the Palestine Red Crescent Society confirmed its inability to provide ambulance services in northern Gaza, making the ability to treat the injured difficult.

In light of this tragic scenario, the World Health Organization urges increased humanitarian and medical support for Gaza, calling for immediate assistance to those affected.

In the face of all this pain, international demands are increasing calling for the necessity of establishing an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the access of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the spokeswoman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, Nepal Farsakh, described the health system in Gaza as bad and deteriorating, adding:

Despite the difficulties faced by the Palestinian Red Crescent, it performs its duty and continues its emergency services. The Israeli army surrounds the ambulance center in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Red Crescent was forced to stop its services due to running out of fuel. All hospitals in northern Gaza were out of service as a result of their targeting. Hospitals in the south of the Gaza Strip were unable to perform their medical tasks due to lack of equipment and crowding, and they exceeded their capacity. Following the concentration of the ground incursion by the occupation forces in Khan Yunis Governorate and the closure of Salah al-Din Street, the road used by the displaced to head to the south. Movement during the displacement process has become fraught with danger. The communication interruption increased in severity and complexity, cutting off communication between ambulance teams and medical teams. Medical teams face many difficulties in reaching the wounded and wounded due to the continued bombing and increased targeting of ambulance vehicles. The Palestinian Red Crescent receives 100 trucks of aid, which is not enough to meet the region's needs of food, water, and medicine. The entire Gaza Strip depends entirely on aid, despite its scarcity. Famine is threatening the Gaza Strip in light of the scarcity of food access, which is leading the Gaza Strip towards a humanitarian and health catastrophe.