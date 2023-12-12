loading…

Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Old City participate in a global strike calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo/MEE/Latifeh Abdellatif

ISTANBUL – Palestinians and their supporters around the world took part in the “global strike for Gaza” on Monday (11/12/2023) to demand an end to Israel’s bombardment of the enclave.

The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of Palestinian factions, have called on workers in the West Bank and around the world to go on a general strike in solidarity with Gaza that will impact “all aspects of life”.

The coalition expects “the whole world” to respond to the call for a global strike.

“This movement opposes open genocide in Gaza, ethnic cleansing and colonial settlements in the West Bank,” their statement stressed.

“This strike also opposes efforts to weaken the national struggle of the Palestinian people,” they explained.

The announcement came after the United States (US) vetoed a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Friday demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Campaign groups and influencers spread the hashtag #StrikeForGaza on

How to participate in the global strike for Gaza on Monday 11 December 2023?

“Don’t buy anything (cash or online); Do not use your bank account, and do not make any transactions; Don’t leave your house; Deactivate your Facebook and Instagram accounts; Tweets using the hashtag #StrikeForGaza,” the campaign group said.

Videos and photos shared on