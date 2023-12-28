loading…

The wealth of the world's billionaires continues to grow in 2023. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – The world's richest people have gotten richer over the past year. That's based on Bloomberg's list of the top 500 billionaires. About 77% of the billionaires on the list experienced increased wealth, while others experienced certain losses.

Elon Musk remains at the top, with an estimated net worth of USD 235 billion. The South African-born billionaire first dethroned Amazon owner Jeff Bezos from the top spot in mid-2021, and has maintained first place ever since.

This year, Musk saw his wealth grow to nearly $98 billion. Although his social media platform

Bezos himself is currently in third place with a wealth of USD 178 billion, only slightly behind Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), whose wealth grew by around USD 179 billion this year.

Musk's arch rival and Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg, enjoyed the second-largest absolute wealth growth this year, with his net worth soaring by almost $83 billion. The two had long been involved in an open public rivalry and even planned to hold a fighting match, but the idea was ultimately scrapped. The growth, made possible by soaring shares of his social media empire after its 2022 collapse, puts Zuckerberg in sixth place with a fortune of $128 billion.

In fact, among the top 15, only one billionaire has seen his wealth shrink. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, saw his net worth drop by USD 36.3 billion to around USD 84.3 billion, and the development put him outside the top 10 list.

The huge loss – which was actually the biggest loss in absolute terms this year – was triggered by the huge scandal surrounding the Andani kingdom, which erupted earlier this year. Namely, the businessman was accused of “committing the largest fraud in the history of the company” and “brazen manipulation of shares”. However, the company firmly denies all these accusations.

