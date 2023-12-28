World Bank, the enormous debt of poor countries

The enormous debt of developing countries has reached, according to the World Bank, the gigantic figure of 1.1 trillion dollars and the forecasts of a possible reduction for 2023 and 2024 are decidedly worrying. This is a boulder that weighs morally and economically on rich economies. And yesterday's news came that Ethiopia is in default, for not having paid a 33 million coupon on its only public debt security. The effects of lack of money in certain parts of the world to live, work, build hospitals, schools and roads are being seen in an increasingly explosive way. For example, never before have so many boats full of migrants been seen in the Mediterranean and never before in the United States has there been a real invasion of families from Mexico like the one that is causing a crisis in the US migration system. Unfortunately, over the last ten years, poor countries have been forced to increase their debt levels by turning to more “expensive” lenders such as the Chinese.

World Bank, interest on debts growing

According to the World Bank, developing countries were forced, in 2022, to increase by 5% (to 443 billion dollars) the sum intended to repay their foreign debt. This increase has thus sacrificed investments in health, infrastructure and education. The Central Banks' policy of increasing interest rates is also reflected in these poor areas. Also in 2022, the balance of the foreign debt of those countries (75) that can access credits from the IDA (International Development Association), the World Bank institution that provides support to the poorest nations, will reach a record of 1.1 trillion dollars, double compared to ten years ago. And in the same trend also the interest paid which has increased significantly 4 times to 23.6 billion dollars. However, World Bank experts are convinced that the worst should come between the year ending 2024. And this is because the debt of the 24 countries “very poor” would increase by almost 40% with great possibilities of insolvency. Countries struggling with large debts have thus had to fight against sudden increases in the cost of variable rates, against new increases that had been suspended during the pandemic, against the super dollar and finally against the decline in their exports.

World Bank, the fight against inflation has heavily affected the debts of poor countries

All this problem has a cause and that is the fight against inflation that the Central Banks have been forced to undertake through increases in interest rates (at the highest levels for over 22 years) which have had a heavy impact on all debts, from those of the variable mortgages of Italian families as well as on the gigantic debts always at variable rates of poor countries. “The situation has put many countries on the path to crisis. Debt has become an almost crippling burden on these economies. Currently, 60% of low-income countries are at high risk of debt distress or are already in this situation.” underlines the note from the World Bank. And even China, which between 2012 and 2020, had lent to developing countries (oil-producing states, mineral-rich nations and those of sub-Saharan Africa) something like 254 billion dollars in 2022 has significantly lowered this level. In this situation where do you see the light at the end of the tunnel? It can be seen in the short to medium term, that is, when interest rates begin to fall. Action already declared by the Fed and a little less by the ECB but which will need at least a couple of years to bring the financial economy to normalization. But perhaps many “poor” countries don't have all this time.

