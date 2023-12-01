Suara.com – Ganjaran Labor Struggle volunteers are increasingly aggressive in mobilizing voters for Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD.

This time GBB carried out outreach with door to door activities accompanied by a food security bazaar for workers’ families.

This activity was held on Jalan Baru, Gang 2, RT 013, RW 002, Cilincing Village, Cilincing District, North Jakarta, DKI Jakarta.

The DPP GBB group consisting of General Chairperson Lukman Hakim, Secretary General Kelik Ismunanto and other DPP-GBB officials walked along the alleys of the workers’ village.

They collectively greet and dialogue with the workers in their rented houses.

The dialogue revolved around socialization and residents’ hopes for the presidential-vice presidential candidate pair number 3 Ganjar-Mahfud.

In this dialogue, residents generally hope that Ganjar-Mahfud will be elected so that there will be an increase in welfare.

“The hope is that Pak Ganjar-Mahfud will win! So that we can improve welfare,” exclaimed one resident named Harno, written on Friday (1/12/2023).

Residents also hope that the prices of necessities will be affordable and not continue to rise.

“I hope that in Mr Ganjar-Mahfud’s term the prices of basic necessities will not continue to rise and will be more affordable for small communities like us,” said Eni, another resident.

Meanwhile, other residents hope for guarantees and attention from the Ganjar-Mahfud government for the elderly, women and children, especially regarding health and quality of life.

Responding to this, GBB General Chair Lukman Hakim stated that Ganjar-Mahfud indeed had a program and commitment to provide guarantees to women, children, the elderly and other vulnerable groups.

After going door to door, the GBB group headed to the location where the food security bazaar was held for workers.

“This food security bazaar is part of the Ganjar-Mahfud food security program in the form of providing or distributing necessities that are easy and affordable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kelik Ismunanto added that this canvassing activity was a form of GBB’s commitment to expanding and winning Ganjar-Mahfud as the choice of Indonesian workers.

In line with Ismu, Gito, who is the GBB Command Post Coordinator in Cilincing Subdistrict, stated that he was ready to win Ganjar-Mahfud in his area.

As is known, the previous day GBB had also carried out canvassing in the form of opening open registration as GBB volunteers at KBN Cakung and hundreds of people had successfully registered in less than two hours.

Chairman of the GBB Advisory Board, Ferry Indrianto, who was present at the door to door event and food security bazaar, stated that GBB would continue canvassing workers’ pockets.

“Both in factories, industrial areas and also workers’ villages,” he said.