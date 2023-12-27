Lavazza, Intesa Sanpaolo, Luxottica e Lamborghini launches the short week

The short week it is increasingly entering workers' agendas, also from the point of view of their expectations. He writes it 'the Republic'. 1 in 5 expect it to be normalbalance between profession e private lifealready within a few years.

This is highlighted by one research conducted by Adpaccording to which smart working, the transition to a working week of four days, personalized organization of hours and workplace are central elements for improving one's worklife balance. “The 19,5% in fact, he expects the 4-day work week to become the norm within 5 years”.

In “People at Work 2023: A Global Workforce View” the annual survey drawn up by the ADP Research Institute, shows that the 56% of respondents would agree to moving to a 4-day work weekthus working 10 hours a day just to have one more day off a week.

In Italy some cases of companies who addressed the issue in the supplementary bargaining, from Lavazza a Intesa Sanpaoloyes Luxottica a Lamborghini.

Right in Luxottica the workers' approval has just arrived: “An important and not obvious result – they say Sonia Tosoni, Raffaele Salvatoni e Benedetta Missagliaof the National Secretariats of Filctem-Cgil, Femca-Cisl and Uiltec-Uil- which through industrial relations has put workers at the centerorganizational models and work-life balance”.

For now there are still a few large and structured companies with tailor-made solutions ranging from the possibility of spreading the day not worked on others, to a sharp cut in hours for the same salary.

