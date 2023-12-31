The definitive provision for the pool of companies that will take care of the restyling has been signed but the club has not yet found an alternative pitch for next season. And to complete the entire project we need to find another 55 million

All that was missing was the official status and now there is that too. The renovation works of the Artemio Franchi will begin in the next few days, as was the intention of the municipal administration. Another stage was marked in the last few hours with the Municipality of Florence issuing the definitive provision, after the positive outcome of all the checks. The company that will take care of the restyling had already been chosen at the beginning of December, based on the best offer presented and it is a temporary grouping of companies whose leader is a company from Bari, which contributed to the restoration, among other things, of the Colosseum and the Royal Palace of Caserta, and a company from Rome that built the new Teatro del Maggio Musicale in Florence. The net amount of the contract is just over 90 million euros, plus VAT. The works will be delivered in February, after all the necessary signatures, but some preparatory works will be carried out as early as January starting with the demolition of part of the Railway Curve. It will be the first sector to be partially closed, so much so that this season it had not even been offered as a season ticket and until yesterday, tickets were sold for the single event.

cases to solve

It should be remembered that around 150 million have already been allocated by the Government for the Franchi works but at least another 55 will be needed (first allocated and then defunded) to complete the external works, money that the mayor Dario Nardella has always said he wants to try to find in all ways to complete the project, including full coverage. The challenge does not seem simple. Fiorentina's concern in the meantime is where to move (from the start of next season) during the works. There is currently no facility that can accommodate the Viola during the two seasons of construction works (which must be completed by law by the end of 2026) because a solution has not been identified. The club had asked to postpone the start of the works until they had found a new stadium to play official matches or, better yet, reschedule the renovation so that the Viola did not have to leave the Franchi, but the process has already started the start according to the stages already established previously by the Municipality of Florence and a solution will have to be found. Soon there will be other positions taken between the parties who are in constant contact with each other, but who still seem far from a shared solution.