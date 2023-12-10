Those who were waiting for the movie Wonkayou can now organize your trip to the movies with your friends, family or partner to see the origin of the famous chocolatier in your favorite movie theater.

Based on the extraordinary character of Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryRoald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, the film “Wonka” tells the wonderful story of how the greatest inventor, magician and chocolatier became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.

From writer and director Paul King, and producers Alexandra Derbyshire and Luke Kelly, Wonka tells a story that mixes magic and music, chaos and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.

The Paul King.

Con Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Calah Lane.

United Kingdom-United States, 2023.

