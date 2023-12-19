Paul King's approach to this Wonka is the same with which Tim Burton approached it in 2004: reusing and reinventing a character to make it extremely different from the one brought to the cinema by Gene Wilder, this is because in the spectrum of hilarity of the character created by Roald Dahl, Willy Wonka can be a cynical entrepreneur, an imaginative mind, crazy and a bit of a freak, but also a young man with big dreams and hopes who combines magic with chocolate.

Of the many ingredients that cook sweet and dark chocolate, all they blend together to give a dessert with countless potentialwhich is content to caress the palate of a generalist public, proposing the third iteration of Willy Wonka, completely rereading it, making it new once again, a third chocolate, among the many we own, with an extremely different taste.

So Wonka has yet to establish himself for what he is, a master chocolatier, though being reborn as a poor, penniless boy who spent everything he had studying chocolate and magiccombining these two arts to give birth and create delicacies for adults and children.

Wonka is a film of brilliant costumes and cover-ups and despite the free inspiration and modeling of the story by Dahl's characters, the roots are strong, with a marked inclination to show a narrative that is always over the top, with characters as miserable as they are ruthless, trapped in a bureaucracy made up of contracts with small clauses or worse than a sinister criminal organization that brings together the major chocolate producers who unite to defeat the common enemy, Wonka.

Wonka is therefore the arrival of the new, it is a rainbow cut on a gray canvas made of miserysad faces and a sedentary lifestyle, all seasoned with extremely tasty metaphors, in particular how chocolate is not used as food but as a currency of exchange, a true representation of power, politics, personal interests and there is also the church inside.

Paul King's Wonka is therefore an incurable dreamer, who finds himself in a sort of film that's a bit musical, a bit comedy that leans towards some solutions close to a thriller when he has to resolve knots around the past of some characters.

The work therefore appears much more studied like a tailor-made suit around Timothée Chalamet who takes this character hostage to break away from some canons and confirm himself as an extremely versatile actor and talent, with docile streaks of an airhead character, but with a heart of golda narrative style already seen in the two Paddingtons, also written by Paul King, who therefore enjoys re-proposing these stories that seem suspended in time, in credibility and rationality.

Wonka in this particular fabric of space seems to move perfectly, leaving defects to anyone who would have expected fidelity to two absolutely different film versions. To these is added a third that will please or not, but in the great range of tastes – cinematographic and palate – of a Willy Wonka there seems to be one for every need, with this one added to the pantheon, awaiting further development or aftertastes .

VOTE 7

Type: commedia, musical

Publisher: Warner Bros

Regia: Paul King

Soundtrack: Joby Talbot

Interpreters: Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Grant

Duration: 116 minutes