The latest film starring Timothée Chalamet was released in theaters on December 6, and those more than 20 days have been enough for the box office to have shown how much they expected the return of Chalamet in the role of Willy Wonka from the perspective of a prequel in the character's history.

A musical that works

In the middle of Christmas, with other premieres looming and at a time where some great proposals end up being real failures, Wonka has known how to find the sweetest path towards a collection that already has exceeded 250 million dollars worldwide.

This is what the figures show in The Numbers, where domestic collection in the United States has reached a surprising figure of 102 million dollars, while the international collection, which has not disappointed either, amounts to 171 million dollars in the first two weekends. projection.

Let us remember that the billboard is currently shared with films such as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Migration, Napoleon, The Color Purple or Ferrari, hence the feat has even more recognition.

The origin of Wonka

This new film directed by Paul King tells the story of Willy Wonka, the charismatic inventor, magician and chocolatier who managed to create the best chocolate factory in the world. Based on books by Roald Dahl, this musical tells the story of the work behind the factory that led its inventor to become the best chocolatier in the world.

A fundraiser with a long history

Apparently, films released in December tend to accumulate longer box-office receipts, so if this is what has been achieved in the first two weekends, it is normal that we will still see the numbers increase even more. Let's remember that Wonka was scheduled to be released months ago, but a series of delays made Warner decide to choose the Christmas season for the premiere. And it seems that they have got it right.

When can Wonka be seen streaming? Where?

By the time the film leaves theaters, this sweet musical will be seen in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, where it will most likely arrive next January (in the week of January 21) in the form of digital rental and purchase. It will be later when the streaming service offers it in its catalog with the subscription price.

Fuente: The Numbers