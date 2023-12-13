Rohda Raalte has had an excellent season in the Fourth Division so far. After fifteen rounds, the team of outgoing coach Laurens Knippenborg is in fourth place, just three points behind leader Scherpenzeel. Is promotion alive in Raalte? Hansler: “You play football for the highest attainable goal, so it would be a bonus. We have a group that has been together for a while, things are going well. Very cliché, but we will see where the ship ends up. You play to become champions. but it must be seen whether we, as a club and as a team, are really ready for a step higher. We really had a difficult time against top teams such as Scherpenzeel and Excelsior'31. Then you can see that you are not ready for it yet .”