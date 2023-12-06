Mujeres con Bienestar is a social support program granted to women between 18 and 64 years old who live in the State of Mexico.

This support has benefited thousands of women who see their economic income rise and can better face difficulties. The program has received great interest from women from more vulnerable sectors, however, there is a problem which prevents some from successfully registering for the program.

At the time of registration, beneficiaries must receive a text message with a validation codethis is essential to verify the identity of the interested person, so not receiving it can be a big problem.

Some users have reported that They did not receive this important code, stopping the process.

What to do if you don’t receive the message?

If you find yourself in this situation, here are some steps to follow to resolve the issue.

Make sure the cell phone number you entered during the registration process is correct. If there is an error, correct it and try again. If the number is correct but you did not receive the message, the platform provides the option to resend the code. Look for this option on the official portal and follow the instructions that it will tell you.

Check your cell phone signal, This is because many times the signal is weak and the messages do not arrive. Verify that your cell phone has good network coverage. If after these steps you still do not receive the message, contact the program technical support through the means offered by the official website.

Also remember to keep your contact information up to date, as this is essential for a successful registration.

