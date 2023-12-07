Have you discovered just too late that your wife will be 70 years old tomorrow and you still have to look for a nice gift? It turns out that my wife is satisfied with a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport. And logical, because ultimately the gift is about the gesture. Yes, this special Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ’57 was a very nice birthday present.

The woman was allowed to go to Molsheim, France, as a surprise on her birthday to configure her own Bugatti there. Before the first meeting with the design team had taken place, the birthday jet already knew what she wanted: a Chiron based on the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic. The lucky person had seen the pre-war Bugatti in a museum twenty years ago and was immediately sold.

Nod to the old Bugatti

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ’57 was painted in exactly the same color as the Atlantic. In addition, you have already noticed that the grille is different. The vertical bars with a thick bar in the middle are a clear reference to the Type 57. It is not known exactly when the car was delivered, but it must have been a while ago.

You will also encounter the Type 57 several times in and around the car. For example, the side view of the old car can be seen at the bottom of the rear wing. A bit like getting a tattoo under your armpit. The silhouette is also reflected on the inside of the door panels. In addition, Rembrandt Bugatti’s ‘dancing elephant’ was incorporated into the headrests.

The brand does not reveal what the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport ’57 cost. Before you start configuring you have already spent around three million. Not that you can still buy the car new, because the Chiron is now out of production. The car is currently driving around the United States. It will be shown at the Concours d’Elegance next year.