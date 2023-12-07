They have leaked many images of Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but now they have revealed details of the mask.

New information about Hugh Jackman’s full suit in Deadpool 3 reveals that Wolverine’s iconic mask will be even more striking than we imagined.

Avid X-Men fans have longed to see Wolverine in his classic comic book suit, but so far, the big screen has offered only a fleeting glimpse of Logan’s outfit in the extended cut of The Wolverine. James Mangold from 2013.

Immortal Wolverine The Wolverine

However, leaked photos from Deadpool 3 confirmed that Hugh Jackman will sport a version of Wolverine’s classic blue and yellow suit. Although he is not wearing the mask, rumors have now revealed that Logan will feature the full suit of him in the film.

It will be shocking.

According to CWGST, known for revealing precise details about the third installment, assures that: “Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine mask is perfectly accurate from the comics WITH white lenses. It works so well that hopefully it will inspire the DCU’s Batman to have white glasses too.”

You have to remember that Deadpool also wears those white lenses on his mask and it also looks great, since they make him expressive even though you can’t see his eyes.

The debate over white lenses in superhero costumes has been constant, with some believing that they would be meaningless in a live-action setting, while others defend their inclusion to maintain fidelity to the source material. But… what do you think? Leave me in comments if you want to see Wolverine with the mask and white eyes or not.

Marvel Studios

There are more impressive rumors.

Deadpool 3 promises a series of cameos, including other iconic X-Men characters such as Storm, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and there is speculation about the participation of Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as variants of Gambit.

In addition, we may see Liev Schreiber as Victor Creed and variants of the ‘mercenary with a mouth’ such as Dogpool, Kidpool and Lady Deadpool.

Among the confirmed returns is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, although she remains cautious in this regard. While the regular cast such as Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, and others reprise their roles, with new additions such as Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

Plot details remain a mystery, but a meeting (clash) between Wade Wilson and Wolverine is anticipated in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reports suggest the involvement of Loki’s TVA, including Agent Mobius and Miss Minutes, in the plot.

Under the direction of Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on July 26, 2024 and promises to be a mutant explosion on the big screen.

Do you want to see it? Leave me your comments. Also, remember that you can watch the other 2 installments on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.