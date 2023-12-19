Insomniac Games has been hacked: among the files disclosed, the line-ups for future projects also emerge and, among the many titles, some are truly unexpected.

As reported by Insider Gaming, the new documents leaked by the hackers revealed the existence and hypothetical launch window of a series of projects Insmoniac branded which was approximately made in July 2023, therefore very little time ago.

Among these projects there are names that have been the protagonists of numerous indiscretions: that's right, the Venom game is in Insomniac's plans and the studio already has a release date in mind. However, this is not the only project we know about.

We report back below the line-up disclosed by the hackers: Many of these projects have yet to be officially announced but are apparently already in the works “behind the scenes.”

Venom: Fiscal Year 2025 Wolverine: Fiscal Year 2026 Marvel's Spider-Man 3: Fiscal Year 2028 Ratchet & Clank: Fiscal Year 2029 New X-Men Title: Fiscal Year 2030

The X-Men projects, according to another file disclosed in these hours, would be 3: in addition to Wolverine and the second game, the release of a third title fiscal year 2033.

The recent leak at Insomniac has something of an… resounding: we will keep you updated on possible new information.