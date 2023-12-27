Wolfgang Schäuble, one of the most prominent exponents of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Germany's most important centre-right party, died on Tuesday evening at the age of 81. The family announced it Wednesday morning. He was a minister in several governments and a parliamentarian for 51 years, from 1972 to his death.

In 1990, as Minister of the Interior of the Federal Republic of Germany (West Germany), he managed the negotiations for the reunification of the country, divided since the end of the Second World War, with the Minister of the Interior of the German Democratic Republic (East Germany). As finance minister in two governments led by Angela Merkel, from 2009 to 2017, he was responsible for managing the Greek debt crisis, unsuccessfully proposing that Greece abandon the euro.

Schäuble is one of the longest-serving politicians in Germany. He was born in Freiburg im Breisgau in 1942. In 1990 he suffered an attack: he was hit by three bullets fired by a man later judged incapable of understanding and will. He was injured in the face and spine, and from that moment on he was paralyzed from the waist down and had to travel in a wheelchair. In the 1990s he was one of the most popular politicians in Germany and seemed destined to succeed as chancellor Helmut Kohl, of whom he had been minister, but he never obtained the position because in 1998 the CDU lost the elections. He was also party president from 1998 to 2000, Interior Minister from 2005 to 2009 and president of the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, from 2017 to 2021.