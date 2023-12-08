The story is not over. The president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, perhaps hoped that the furor around Wolff-gate would deflate when the International Federation made it official yesterday that “…the FIA ​​can confirm that there are no ongoing investigations in terms of ethics or disciplinary matters involving any individual. As a regulatory body, the FIA ​​has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA ​​reiterates its commitment to integrity and fairness.”

But obviously this was not the case: the episode, in fact, is destined to leave deep traces after the 10 F1 teams unanimously took the side of Toto and Susie Wolff and the FOM, isolating the FIA, because Mercedes had decided to take a position that could be very harsh…

“We understand that there is considerable media interest in this week’s events – explained Toto Wolff in a statement -. We currently have an active exchange with the FIA ​​lawyers. We await maximum transparency on what has happened for to which we have expressly reserved all legal rights. We therefore ask that you understand that for now we will not officially comment on the matter, but we will certainly address the matter in due course.”

The House of the Star, therefore, through the voice of its CEO and team principal, Toto Wolff, makes it official that the case that exploded in recent days is not destined to be resolved unless there are subsequent steps by the International Federation.

Will there be a public apology from President Ben Sulayem, or will there be calls for his resignation? The game is wide open…

