The EU's inaction while the world is changing. Here are the consequences

The government Melons in recent days he has made two key decisions, destined to affect the future of Village starting from the next few months. On the one hand he chose not to oppose the agreement France-Germany on the new Stability pact which Minister Giorgetti did not hesitate to define “a recessive compromise that will cause chaos.” And on the other hand he decided do not ratify the ESMisolating itself from the rest of Europe, the only one of the 27 countries not to have given the green light to Save States.



Since they appeared in Italy the first strong criticisms of the European Union, and of a debacle that goes far beyond the ESM affair, right-thinking people are alarmed. They militate on the right, in the center, in the former left Pd. In the big newspapers they have a ready pen and easy arrogance, because the Union they think and support is not an evolving project but an immobile, non-perfectible totem, a mythical ancestor that is always venerated in the same way, as if the world wasn't constantly changing. The totem – writes Barbara Spinelli on Il Fatto Quotidiano – is indifferent to contexts and history. The De Mauro dictionary explains that totem means “sign of the clan”: thanks to it “the members of the group recognize each other as relatives”. The parliamentary rejection of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is just the last episode than what the editorialists of the main newspapers denounce as sacrilegious assault on the totem. Europe “is naturaliter “our moral and value horizon”, we read in the comments, or: “Right-wing sovereignists and Grillini populists find themselves in the same trench (…) the European identity is the real watershed between our political forces”.

It is not explained what this means value horizon: what are the principles in a Community that is trampling on them en masse, and it is no coincidence that it prefers to talk about values ​​rather than enforceable rights. Nor is the European identity graspable, an unidentified object victim of trench warfare. In the meantime, one point should be clarified Mesomitted yesterday in the Chamber by Minister Giorgetti: since it was born in 2012, the Mechanism was conceived as an intergovernmental device. Being external to the Union, its mandate is not the defense of a common European interest. Commission and ECB regulate states assisted and impose constraints that do not change – cuts in social spending, inequalities, privatizations – but are only executors. The European Parliament is ousted. As the economist Giampaolo said Galli in 2019, the very broad powers of the mechanism “overlap with those of the Commission on the entire subject of the analysis and evaluation of the economic and financial situation of the euro area countries, not only those subjected to a adjustment program”.

Of course the Italian Parliament could ratify the ESM reform without paying prices, given that ratifying does not mean asking for loans. If he didn't do it, and the reform was rejected by an unprecedented majority Brothers of Italy, League, M5Sis because the context of the ratification was judged unsatisfactory: the day before the European Council had launched a new Stability Pact rather rigid, but approved by Rome because “better than the previous one” even if “worse than the Commission's proposal” (Giorgetti's words). But if it was “better” why Meloni's No to the Mes? The renewed Pact actually puts an end to the common European indebtedness, which Conte achieved with great negotiating efforts during the pandemic, which revolutionized the dogma according to which “order in one's own house” must be placed before solidarity, and which he assigned to Italy as many as 209 billion. The revolution is over, the ordoliberal Restoration reigns again returning the lost space to the market: this is the unfair choice of a Union which with the weapon of austerity has already impoverished and humiliated Greece, in 2009-2019.

Of the three protagonists of the troika, only former Commission President Juncker pronounced a mea culpa (“We have trampled on the dignity of the Greeks”). Olivier Blanchard of the International Monetary Fund admitted an “original sin”. The only one without remorse: Mario Draghi who ran the European Central Bank. He is praised because with three words “he saved the euro”. It is never said at what price, for the welfare and dignity of the “saved” states. The years of common debt are not a European revolution for Giorgetti, but “four years of psychedelic hallucination” induced by Italian debt easy. For some time now the word context has been equated with anti-European heresy. It is heretical to indicate the context – that is, the roots – of Russian aggression against Ukraine (Washington's veto and NATO's neutrality in Kiev) or of the violence of Hamas (ruinous Israeli-Palestinian relations).

So as for the Mes. Meloni has said several times that the reform should be seen “in the context” of a less punitive Stability Pact. Not without reason: accepting control centers parallel to the EU is dangerous, if at the same time we do not aim for common indebtedness. Pact and Mes updated certify the impossibility of a Union based on solidarity, which precedes “homework”. The trouble is that neither Meloni nor Giorgetti they have shown that they know what they are saying when they defend, but then forget, the idea of ​​context: neither about Ukraine, nor about sovereignty limited by NATO, nor finally, today, on the counter-revolutionary new Stability Pact, born from an agreement between Paris and Berlin without substantial Italian interference. Without Macron keeping his promise to face the hawks of European austerity with us. Contrary to what was proclaimed by Melons, Italy has not “achieved very much”. The constraints not only remain but are multiplying, the controls grant some exemptions but are onerous, the sovereignty only flaunted on the right is tattered. Only for three years will there be some flexibility (annual debt reduction of 0.5 percent of GDP, then 1.5).

I am the years of the Meloni government. One can only hope for incisive amendments when the Pact is voted on by the European Parliament. As for sovereignism, it is to be hoped that it will cease to be an insult that has never been deepened. The neocentrists' yes to the ESM is understandable Renzi and Calenda. They are the apes of Macron, who recently created a law on immigration that did not need Le Pen's votes in Parliament, only because he had absorbed a large part of Lepenist ideas. Macron in France is an extinct myth. The Democratic Party, on the other hand, is truly incomprehensible. “They didn't see us coming”, said Elly Schlein, but in the meantime she has arrived and has not yet decided whether to get rid of the bankruptcy Third Way by Blair, Renzi, Enrico Letta.

Prodi hopes that Schlein will become the federator of the broader centre-left, without realizing that the secretary's primary mission, at the moment, is to federate the Democratic Party. Mission unfinished for now. Schlein is not creating a different Democratic Party, despite wanting it intensely. He defends rights, the minimum wage, migrants, but remains silent in Europe on German-style ordoliberalism, on NATO, on wars. Socialists in the European Parliamento, including Italians, they have never condemned the humiliation of Greece, having always placed the alliance with the Popular Party first. But above all: if we exclude Conte's Movement, it is difficult for parties to dare radical criticism and not occasional to the Union. All it takes is a moment of clarity, on the European disintegration, and they start immediately machine guns of the brotherly guardians of the totem.

