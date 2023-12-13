Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have published the third and final DLC of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty entitled “Jingxiang Uprising” which focuses on the figure of Yuan Shu: fueled by his hatred for humans, Yuan Shu secretly plans to create a world of demons.

The additional content allows you to explore new areas, including an aquatic village, a castle and an abandoned mine where kidnapped victims are transformed into demons. A new tree-like monsterShuyao, will give players a hard time, as they will have to watch out for the poisonous spores it sprays onto the battlefield from its long, branch-like limbs.

They will be there to help in the fight the new weapon category, the Whip, and a new Divine Beast, the Chenghuang. This divine beast resembles a white fox with horse-like legs and two dragon-like horn-like appendages growing from its spine. Players will be able to ride Chenghuang into battle, attacking enemies as they gallop around them. Among the new features of this new DLC we find an additional difficulty level, a new “Strtagems” system and a new end-game content called “Path of a Thousand Miles”, which allows players to advance beyond levels 101-1000.

