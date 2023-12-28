Suara.com – President University academic, Nino Viartasiwi started the actions taken by a number of students who forcibly evicted Rohingya refugees in Aceh based solely on reports on social media. They said they did not think critically before taking action.

According to him, this behavior is often carried out by generation Z. Many young people believe the news on social media completely without doing in-depth research.

“The student referred (referred) from social media. So the idea came from outside rather than looking critically at this issue,” said Nino in an online discussion, Thursday (28/12/2023).

According to Nino, the slanted news about the Rohingya has recently become increasingly unconducive. He even suspected that there were parties who deliberately framed biased news about Rohingya refugees.

180 Rohingya Refugees Stop by Disdukcapil Pidie. (Between)

“This happens because of digital information and framing on social media,” he said.

This can also be seen from the hate speech that is often written by a number of accounts on social media. He suspects that there is a mobilization of buzzers to destroy the image of Rohingya refugees.

“I don't know who is behind this. Usually the negative comments on social media are anonymous accounts. This is very evil language,” he concluded.

Viral

As previously reported, a video circulated on social media showing a group of Rohingya refugees, the majority of whom were women and children, crying in fear. The incident occurred after the student crowd forcibly dispersed them.

In the video circulating on social media

Viral student crowd in Aceh expels Rohingya refugees. (Photo: shot X video screen)

In a post from one of the accounts on X, it was stated that the mass of students in Banda Aceh forced the Rohingya refugees to disperse. Their actions made the women and children who were sitting spread-eagled on the floor cry in fear.

A Rohingya woman was seen holding a baby who could only cry. Children were also heard crying amid the screams of the crowd of students who came.

On the other hand, there were several men wearing police uniforms who seemed to be trying to calm the crowd of students.

Meanwhile, according to the information obtained Suara.comthe student expulsion action against Rohingya refugees took place in a temporary shelter in the Meuseuraya Aceh (BMA) building.

BMA building raid

The action began when a number of student mass groups from several universities in Aceh held a demonstration in front of the Balai Meuseuraya Aceh (BMA) building on Wednesday (27/12/2023). In their speeches, students asked the Rohingya refugees to leave.

However, when the student action coordinator was negotiating with the officers on guard, the crowd behind them suddenly ran and pushed their way into the basement of the building where the Rohingya refugees were located.

In fact, students were seen pulling forcibly and carrying out violent acts such as throwing mineral water bottles at women and children and kicking things around them.

Rohingya refugees, the majority of whom are women and children, can only cry in fear. Some of them looked like they were asking for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, joint officers from the police and Satpol PP were unable to contain the crowd, whose number was said to have reached hundreds of people.

After approximately 30 minutes in the basement, the student crowd finally managed to 'push' the Rohingya refugees out.