The history of smartwatches de Withings It has already shown us that it is possible to make a complete and very elegant smart watch without having to rely on large and colorful screens. And now the manufacturer proves it again with the launch of the spectacular ScanWatch Novaa beautiful wristwatch that manages to mimic a small screen OLED in gray scale in which to review dozens of data recorded by the many sensors it incorporates.

The most elegant Smartwatch on the market?

At first it is difficult to see that we are looking at a smart watch, since its elegant presentation and the apparent absence of a screen leaves us with a very traditional perspective of what we know as a wristwatch. But nothing could be further from the truth, since we are dealing with a very advanced piece of technology that has all types of sensors and records.

You will be able to perform electrocardiogramas al instantcontrol sleep levels, analyze the respiratory system, track daily activity and we know many aspects of our body on a daily basis.

The best thing is that, unlike other watches on the market, its design allows it to offer a autonomy of no less than 30 dayswhich will allow us to use the watch every day and charge it only once a month, something unthinkable in models like the Apple Watch.

A doctor on your wrist

One of the new features incorporated is the respiratory system measurementwhich will control the number of breaths per minute that we take to create a graph that determines how we are at the breathing level by analyzing values ​​such as oxygen saturation of the pulse.

Another new addition is the measurement of the body temperature, which records reference measurements day and night, analyzing possible fluctuations that occur. Thus, it will be able to detect a possible disease or some type of condition that affects our health. This is possible thanks to a new miniature heat fluctuation sensor that has been integrated into the bottom area of ​​the watch.

A watch for everyday life

Although we have not been able to test it, apparently this ScanWatch Nova is intended for those users who are looking for an elegant watch to wear at work and at times where you need to wear certain elegant clothing. It is not a very appropriate watch for sports, basically due to its stainless steel case, although it is important to remember that it is resistant to 10 atmospheres, so you will not have problems getting it wet either.

Official price

The price of this Withings ScanWatch Nova is 599,95 euros in its 42 millimeter version, which includes a fluoroelastomer strap with a stainless steel buckle and another basic gray strap, so if you want the full stainless steel look you must purchase the appropriate strap, increasing the final price at 689.90 euros.

