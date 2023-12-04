Suara.com – Rinoa Aurora officially withdraws reports of allegations of abuse against Leon Dozan. He made the decision purely out of compassion for seeing the struggle of Leon’s mother, Betharia Sonata, who was willing to prostrate herself before her family for the sake of her child’s freedom.

“I just sincerely forgive,” said Rinoa Aurora after withdrawing the report at the Central Jakarta Metro Police Headquarters, Monday (4/12/2023).

Rinoa Aurora’s mother and lawyer, Yuliana Asaad, also felt compassion. As a fellow mother, Yuliana couldn’t bear to see Betharia Sonata until she was willing to prostrate herself in front of her to get forgiveness for Leon Dozan’s behavior towards her daughter.

Rinoa Aurora, Yuliana Asaad and Betharia Sonata after submitting a request to withdraw the report against Leon Dozan at the Central Jakarta Metro Police, Monday (4/12/2023) (Suara.com/Adiyoga Priyambodo)

“We are willing to just look forward, the past is enough,” said Yuliana Asaad.

Rinoa Aurora also met Leon Dozan after he was behind bars. From Rinoa’s perspective, Leon began to show changes in his attitude towards a positive direction so he felt he needed to be given a second chance. Plus, Leon also admitted his mistake and apologized directly in front of him.

“I see that a lot has changed, from the way he speaks, the way he walks, his behavior. Yes, from that, I can judge that there are some things that have changed. Leon has also apologized,” added Rinoa Aurora.

However, on the other hand, Rinoa Aurora also does not deny that she can no longer have direct contact as usual with Leon Dozan. Rinoa still asked for time to keep her distance from Leon for a while.

Leon Dozan with his girlfriend, Rinoa Aurora, who seems to be familiar with her lover’s parents: Willy Dozan and Betharia Sonata. (Instagram)

“For now, we are on our own. But what will happen in the future, we don’t know yet. We don’t know what will happen,” said Rinoa Aurora Senduk.

To this day, Rinoa Aurora Senduk is still traumatized by Leon Dozan’s actions. He even had to schedule a special consultation session with a psychologist to restore his mental condition. “Today we are also going to a psychologist,” said Yuliana Asaad.

The story of Leon Dozan’s violence against Rinoa Aurora has gone viral since November 15 2023. On social media, photo evidence has emerged of bruises on several parts of Rinoa’s body which are thought to be the result of Leon’s actions. There is also a video showing the moment when Leon hugged Rinoa, who had puffy eyes, saying that he was not afraid of being reported while insulting the police.

Rinoa Aurora reported Leon Dozan’s alleged violence to Polda Metro Jaya on November 8 2023. According to Rinoa’s story, Leon had behaved violently towards her twice.

Rinoa Aurora Senduk’s report was then transferred to the Central Jakarta Metro Police as of November 9 2023 for follow-up. This is because the location where the crime occurred is still within the jurisdiction of the Central Jakarta Metro Police.

Leon Dozan himself was finally arrested on November 16 2023 and immediately detained. Since then, Leon’s family has actively communicated with Rinoa Aurora Senduk to submit a request for peace.

Now, Leon Dozan’s family’s request for peace has come to fruition. Rinoa Aurora felt sorry for Betharia Sonata’s sadness after Leon was imprisoned and was willing to withdraw the report against the soap opera actor.

In the future, Yuliana Asaad is only asking for a guarantee from Leon Dozan’s parents that her son will no longer disturb Rinoa Aurora Senduk’s life with unpleasant actions like he has done.