Suara.com – The inactive chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, hopes that he and his family will be given the opportunity to live as retired police officers and ordinary people after serving the nation and state for 40 years.

Firli conveyed this after he announced his resignation to journalists at the KPK Anti-Corruption Education Center Building, Jakarta, Thursday (22/12/2023) evening.

“Give me, my children and my wife the opportunity to build a life as retired National Police officers, as ordinary people, and also as children of the Indonesian nation who love their country,” said Firli.

Firli also expressed his thanks to all KPK personnel, the community and all parties who have provided support while he served in the National Police and KPK.

“On behalf of the family, we would like to express our gratitude for the community's support while we served the nation and state for 40 years,” he said.

“I am ending my duties as Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, and I declare that I am quitting, and I also declare that I have no intention of extending my term of office,” said Firli.

Firli said his resignation letter had been submitted to President Joko Widodo through the Minister of State Secretary as well as to the KPK leadership and the KPK Supervisory Board.

Firli also said that his resignation after serving four years as KPK leader was for the sake of national stability ahead of the 2024 political year.

Firli Bahuri holds suspect status in the alleged extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL).

Apart from that, Firli is also facing a trial for alleged violations of the code of ethics by the KPK Supervisory Board regarding his meeting with SYL. (Between)