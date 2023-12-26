Not only are they worth it for the discounts, but we are also saying that this offer is for the Smart TV LG G2 Evo Gallery Editionone of the best options to make the leap to OLED with full quality guarantees.

The advantages of an OLED Smart TV

One of the manufacturers that has been one of the main promoters of OLED technology for years is LG. Under the pillar of «pure black«, these achieve higher image quality and an incredible improvement in contrast. This is possible because the pixels are self-luminous, meaning they can be turned on and off independently. There is no purer black than precisely the absence of color, which enhances the images of the pixels that are on and showing color, with sharper images and the presence of details that your eyes would normally overlook.

To achieve the best finish we not only have an OLED panel, but a processor that enhances these characteristics. In this case, it has the 4K α9 Gen 5 full power processor. This has been created specifically to offer maximum performance in LG OLED panels, so we can appreciate perfect, precise and natural screen settings and sounds, just as we perceive them in reality.

This is partly due to the Artificial Intelligence integration, based on deep learning, which allows us to recognize, analyze and apply improvements to different types of images based on previous experiences. At the sound level, for example, it identifies the movement of objects to scale and simulate 7.1.2 channel surround sound.

This processor also allows you to enjoy Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro. This technology represents a before and after in terms of detail and image quality to offer maximum precision in tones and colors. In essence, it acts on more than 5,000 blocks of each frame, so maximum color and brightness precision is achieved at the pixel level.

Did you say video games?

Another of the great uses that a Smart TV can have today, beyond setting up your own home theater, is to play games. video games at the highest level of detail and thus be able to enjoy the new generation graphics.

This Smart TV will not disappoint you in this regard either. It has a 4K resolution panel, something that is hardly remarkable anymore seeing that it has become the industry standard, but what is even more important for video games: a 120 Hz panel, which allows you to play in quality Gaming PC running up to 120 frames per second. Without a doubt, you will see that the 4K/120fps combination It is something that should not be missed.

In addition, it has other technologies and additions that won't hurt at all. LG OLED G2 Series models support VRR and ALLM, which is very useful for equalizing frame rate changes and reducing image fragmentation. They also feature the HDMI 2.1 standard, which reduces motion blur and ghosting. They also have heatsinkwhich prevents burns after long hours of gaming sessions.

LG OLED G2 Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV (65 Inches)

*Prices updated at the time of publishing or reviewing this article. They may vary over time.

Thanks to the El Corte Inglés offers to celebrate Happy 2024, you can get this model with a great discount, whether you prefer the 65-inch or 77-inch version. Simply follow the purchase link and get your New Smart TV with great discount. The 65-inch model is available with a 51% discount, which reduces its price from 3,299 to 1,599 euros.

In the case of the 77-inch version, identical except for the extra screen size, the discount is 44%, going from costing 4,499 to only 2,499 euros. Take advantage of these 2,000 euros discount. They both come with a stand included in case you prefer to hang them on the wall.