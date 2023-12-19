If you now walk to the dealer with your good behavior and shout 'get a camper', then it's your turn. But if you don't want to spend all your savings and you want a little more than a mattress in the back of a station wagon, there are some creative solutions. You can buy a Dacia with Sleep Pack or you can buy a cheap G-class and get this set from the German Terracamper.

The old Mercedes G-class was called up for military service in various countries. Many armed forces are now replacing the old Mercedes and every now and then you have the chance to buy one for little. The Dutch government sold a shipment of G-classes several times last year. Then they went for 1,000 to 3,000 euros, but they were not in the best condition.

Mercedes G-class can easily be converted into a camper

To use this so-called Tecrawl kit, you have to look for a G-class with five doors. For 11,000 euros you can buy this camper kit that can be attached to the existing mounting points. You then get an extendable kitchen, some cupboards, a 20 liter fresh water tank and a 31 liter cool box. The dining table can be converted into a bed of one by two meters.

You have to buy the toilet separately, but you do get an extra heater, solar panels and a 150-Ah battery. Unfortunately, you also have to order the roof tent and the awning in the first photo separately. That might be a good idea, because if you install the camper kit, you'll have room for three people while driving. You have to like each other very much if you want to sleep on a bed one meter wide.