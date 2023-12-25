It's a little red truck, hauling a Christmas tree. We list a few fast red pickups for you. Specially for Christmas!

At Autoblog we follow all trends.

But there are more trends on the internet. Because what do you think of the trend about the Little Red Truck hauling a Christmas tree? There seem to be people who have created a TikTok account and watch videos on the Chinese medium.

Because someone says something that's pretty normal (a little red pickup moving a Christmas tree), it's a reason for the internet to go crazy. It's called viral. @jaapiyo would call it HEEEEEET,. For the next few minutes we're going to love this, apparently:

Fortunately, the link with cars is quickly made. That's why we have an overview for you with 5 great little red trucks, very fast red pickups. You have to think about that Christmas tree yourself!

Dodge RAM SRT-10

The best car to transport anything. All the TRX models are very nice, but a V8 with a supercharger is still a V8. And so it's more of the same. The SRT-10 was unique because of its engine.

Basically, the ladies and gentlemen of Street Racing Technologies have spooned the V10 into the Viper. You could get them in a limited number of colors, but fortunately red was always possible.

Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

We know: there are faster Ford pickup trucks. The Raptors and Shelby variants in particular are lightning fast. But nowadays they are extremely large devices that are designed for off-roading.

The old Lightning that Paul Walker drove in The Fast and The Furious (when it was still about street racers) was much cooler: thick bumpers, heavily lowered and a very big 5.4 V8 with mechanical compressor. And also in red!

Toyota Tundra Supercharged

In Europe we don't get much of it, but Toyota is also involved in pickups. And fast pickups. We may know the Hilux, but the Tundra is above it. The Tundra is Japanese in name, but was developed in the US with the American market in mind. In fact, the Tundra is even built there.

The coolest is the TRD Supercharged. You could get that for the 2008 model year. Then you had a Tundra with the 5.7 liter V8 (yes, Toyota built that too!) plus a huge mechanical compressor, good for 504 hp.

GMC Syclone Marlboro

The Syclone was a real sensation at the time. It was not only (by far) the fastest pic-up of its time, but also one of the fastest cars on the market. By Car & Driver the car was faster than the Ferrari 348 TB (on the quarter mile). But what, these were always black, right? Of course! That's right!

The Syclone Marlboro was designed for special promotional purposes. In addition to the red paint, there are unique black rims with Marlboro center caps (really not possible these days), white striping and a targa roof! The ultimate Little Red Truck, hauling a Christmas tree….

Dodge Lil Red Truck

The most beautiful red pickup truck is of course this Dodge. Just like the GMC Typhoon, this was one of the fastest cars of the moment. The Dodge was able to do that by cleverly cheating. Different emission requirements apply to pick-up trucks than to passenger cars. So the early '70s meant that passenger car engines were severely tweaked in the US. But that was not necessary for pick-ups.

Now pick-ups have always been real work vehicles and a sporty variant was unprecedented. The engine is a '360' V8 from a police car, but tickled from 160 to 225 hp. This allowed you to sprint to 96 km/h in 6.7 seconds, making you faster than a Corvette from that period! The nice thing is: the name of the car is also on the license plate 'Little Red Truck'. All it needs is a Christmas tree in the back!

