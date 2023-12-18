With the rise in the price of olive oil, there are many people who have been discouraged from buying our liquid green gold, so top brand in Spain, with the flavor and health benefits it provides. For this Christmas, just as you choose to buy a good bottle of wine, give premium extra virgin olive oil It can be a very precious gift. We leave you our five recommendations.

Buy premium extra virgin olive oil for this Christmas

Olibaeza extra virgin olive oil case 500 ml





Jaén continues to be one of the most prolific provinces in terms of production and export of extra virgin olive oil. From there, comes this 500 ml bottle from the Olibaeza Cooperative With early harvest oil it costs 19.90 euros in El Corte Inglés, so the liter costs 39.80 euros.

OLIBAEZA – “Premium” Golden Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500 ml)

Elizondo extra virgin olive oil Nº3 Picual 200ml





If we are looking for something more differentiated in terms of flavor and bottle design, this 200 ml Elizondo case has Picual variety oil, a variety known for its more intense flavor and rich composition. The price of this bottle is 13.95 euros on Amazon, with a liter costing 30.95 euros.

ELIZONDO Extra Virgin Olive Oil Nº3 Picual 200ml With Case | Premium Olive Oil Picual Variety | Best ENOVINE Selection

Olive gold extra virgin olive oil 500 ml





This bottle is olive gold. We are not saying it, but that is the name of this 500 ml case with olive oil extracted from early harvest and gourmet quality, with a price of 17.95 euros on Amazon. The liter, therefore, remains at 35.90 euros.

ORO DEL OLIVO Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Limited Edition) – Gourmet Quality, First Harvest, 100% White Olives – 500ml Bottle

Finca Roldán Picual extra virgin olive oil 500 ml





Another interesting option if we are looking for Picual olive liquid could be this bottle from Finca Roldán, from the Sierra de Cazorla. With an elegant design and gourmet quality, the 500 ml bottle costs 19.50 euros on Amazon, leaving the liter at 39 euros.

Finca Roldán – Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Quality Olive Oil – Picual Green Olive – Gourmet EVOO Oil in Elegant Bottle – 500 ml

TERRVS organic extra virgin olive oil





For some time now, more and more brands are being seen that are betting on the organic extra olive oil, which has been obtained from olives grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers and mechanically processed without additives or preservatives. This TERRVS bottle has been awarded with this ecological label several times worldwide. The 500 ml pack is available on Amazon for 24.49 euros, so the liter is 48.98 euros.

TERRVS Extra Virgin Olive Oil Organic Oil Winner of 5 World Awards Premium Gourmet Olive Oil Organic Eco Premium Olive Oil 500 ml

Images | Olibaeza, Elizondo, Olive Gold, Roldán Farm and Verdeliss Oils

