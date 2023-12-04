All the alarms have gone off in Pasapalabra due to what happened in the Blue Chair as soon as the test began: Moses, about to be eliminated! The contestant made a mistake in his first answer, leaving one foot outside the program and then experiencing each question as a match point.

It has been a surprising start. The first, in the front! Roberto Leal asked him: “Which is shaped like a sphere”, and Moisés answered “spherical”. That word has been an unexpected mistake because the correct one is “spherical.”

It has been a hard setback as soon as it started, to the surprise of Sonia, the candidate, who has also arrived at Pasapalabra with a fascinating personal story. “My husband’s family is from a tribe in Tanzania,” she said.

After that ruling, Moisés has tried to contain his nerves and concentrate. It has been an overexertion in such a demanding test, knowing that each question was already a match point for him.

It must be taken into account that this Blue Chair was the second in a row for the contestant from Rioja, and that in the previous program he also made a mistake (LINK TO that blue chair). However, it was not as early as this time. If he experienced a scare then, this time has been his worst moment in his 139 afternoons at Pasapalabra. Does it reach 140? Don’t miss this duel in its entirety in the video!