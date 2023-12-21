It's true, Paolo Lucci lost his first World Championship. He was in the lead for a long time, then a couple of not exactly fortunate events stopped the consecration process. But it's all about gaining experience

December 21, 2023

We meet Paolo Lucci at Mr. Franco's, at the Acerbis stand. Let's start with a clarification: Paolo Lucci is our best “Dakarian”, the strongest Italian Rally-Raid driver in activity. Of course, stay calm, there are also Jacopo Cerutti and Alessandro Botturi, but different choices have meant (you also know this) that in the absence of comparison we can go unbalanced in this sense. Lucci races in the Dakar and the World Rally-Raid, in fact, Cerutti and Botturi have moved to Africa Eco Race with their respective Aprilia and Yamaha twin-cylinder machines.

Lucci remains faithful to KTM, and to the best “B” Team, or “satellite” or rather he is an unofficial, but on the right track, of the Pierer group, so to speak. This is BAS World. Yes, come on, Paolo had some alternative offers, but he decided like this, straight away and that's it. Now the Dakar is coming, and there is certainly no time for second thoughts and reflections. The World Cup is gone but it left behind its dose of teaching and experience. For this reason, Paolo considers it a satisfying World Cup.

Everything is fine. The physique is razor sharp, the lessons of the World Cup go upstairs, there are days of finishing training in Belgium, a week in Tunisia for the last overall test. All according to plan. Well… not everything. The budget, which remained close to but not beyond the finish line, would need to be refined. Decisive days for the di Castiglion Fiorentino, but the die has been cast.