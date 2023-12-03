We begin the month of December and immerse ourselves in the Christmas spirit, where the lights shine brighter and the sales on all types of technological products continue non-stop after Black Friday. And, if you are already thinking about Christmas gifts, now at MediaMarkt you have a great opportunity to get a smart TV, tablet, laptop, speaker or headphones for an irresistible price. Next, we are going to review some of the best deals you can find this weekend.

Xiaomi TV A2





If your priority is to renew your old television for a more or less current model at an affordable price, now you have this Xiaomi TV A2 on sale for a tight 299 euros at MediaMarkt. with your purchase we will save a total of 111 euros above its usual 410 euros in recent months.

This smart TV has a 50 inch IPS LCD panel which offers us peripheral LED backlighting, resolution 4Ka rate of 60 Hz and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. Likewise, in the sound section we find two 12W speakers and is complemented with technologies Dolby Audio y DTS-HD. It uses an Android TV 10 operating system and integrates Google Assistant and Chromecast.

TV LED 50″ – Xiaomi TV A2, UHD 4K, Smart TV, HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio™, DTS-HD®, Inmersive Limitless Unibody

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

realme Pad





If your priority is a tablet to read or watch content, among many other things, now you can get this one realme Pad for a price never seen before in this store of 119 euros, since it has a discount of 130 euros on its recent 249 euros.

The realme Pad is characterized by offering us a 10.4 inch LCD screenwhich gives us a resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels. It is driven by a MediaTek Helio G80 processora memory 4GB RAM y and 64 GB storage which can be expanded with a compatible microSD card up to 1 TB.

On the other hand, we find a 7,100 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and has a 8 MP front and rear cameraIn addition, it works under a Realme UI for Pad operating system based on Android 11.

Tablet – realme Pad, 64 GB, Gris, WiFi, 10.4″ WUXGA+, 4 GB RAM, Helio G80, Android

LG Gram 16ZB90R-G.AA75B





Another bargain for students or people who are looking for a powerful laptop to work with is this one. LG Gram 16ZB90R-G.AA75B, which is reduced to a historical minimum price of 1,099 euros. With this purchase you can reach save a total of 399 eurossince its RRP is 1,498 euros.

This LG laptop has a 14 inch IPS panelwhich gives us a resolution WUXGA (1920 x 1200 pixels) and a shine of 350 nits. Inside it mounts a procesador Intel Core i7-1360P, an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card, 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with 512 GB capacity.

To all this we must add that it gives us up to 13 hours of autonomy (time that may vary depending on the configuration), great resistance thanks to its military MIL-STD-810H certification and a light weight of 1.2 kg. It comes with Windows 11 Home already pre-installed.

Portátil – LG 16ZB90R-G.AA75B, 16″ WQXGA, Intel® Evo™ Core™ i7-1360P, 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

JBL Clip 3 Black





And for those who are interested in getting a Bluetooth speaker to listen to music anywhere, this JBL Clip 3 Black It has an irresistible price of 29.99 euros. And, despite having a recommended price of 59.99 euros, it was recently selling for about 39.99 euros, so with its comora we will save about 10 euros more.

This Bluetooth speaker stands out for its compact size and light weight of 200 grams, plus it includes a practical carabiner to hang it on our backpack or belt. reach one 3W powerhas an IPX7 certification that makes it resistant to both water and dust and gives us a autonomy of up to 10 hours.

Wireless Speaker – JBL Clip 3 Black, 3 W, Bluetooth, IPX7, Microphone, Carabiner, Black

Huawei FreeBuds 5i Nebula





Finally, we have found totally wireless headphones that are ideal for listening to your favorite songs or podcasts. We talk about the Huawei FreeBuds 5i Nebulawhich currently have a discount of almost 30 euros which leaves them for about 69.90 euros in its three available colors, leaving behind its recommended price of 99.90 euros.

These Bluetooth in ear headphones have drivers de 10 mm to enjoy clear, high-quality sound. They are also accompanied by a active noise cancellation up to 42 dB, a transparency mode, multipoint connection and IPX4 resistance. And regarding their autonomy, they offer us up to 6 hours with ANC activated and a total of 18.5 hours if we have the case charged.

True Wireless Earphones – Huawei FreeBuds 5i Nebula Black, Water Resistant

More offers

