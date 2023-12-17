On Sportweek the story of a day with the national team coach. among an adoring crowd talking about the past (“Now I'm an official street urchin”) and the future: “Here's what it takes to (re)conquer Germany”

From our correspondent Elisabetta Esposito

December 16, 2023 (change at 11:21) – NAPLES

“Mister! Go Naples”. “Mister, we miss you so much. Please come back.” “Mister, thank you.” Mister a photo, mister an audio, mister a selfie, mister an autograph. Being in Naples with Luciano Spalletti is one of those experiences that suddenly turns one's points of view upside down, allowing one to better understand what is behind a public image.