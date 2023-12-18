Pioli's team regained victory in the championship: goal in the 3rd minute by Reijnders, then the goal in the 41st minute by the Rossoneri Primavera and in the 76th minute the seal by Okafor who then got injured. Pobega is also out due to physical problems

It can be said that Milan respected the script. Three goals, a dream debut and two injuries. This time the ax of bad luck fell on Pobega and Okafor, but at least it gave Jan-Carlo Simic the afternoon of his life. The Rossoneri beat Monza 3-0 and consolidated third place, +5 over Napoli. Reijnders opens with an applause goal, Okafor closes with the big shot. In the middle, the dream leap of the eighteen-year-old Serbian on his pro debut, with his parents in tears.

The lunch match opens with the recovery of Simon Kjaer, starter after almost two months in the box. He hadn't started since September 30, Milan-Lazio 2-0. He completes the defense with Tomori, Florenzi and Theo. Maignan untouchable between the posts. In midfield there is room for Pobega, Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek. Up front, the usual suspects: Pulisic, Giroud and Leao. Palladino relies on the double playmaker – Colpani-Pessina -, with the former Colombo starting. The striker, who grew up at San Siro and is on annual loan at Monza, challenges the coach who made his professional debut. Ibrahimovic is not in the stands, still struggling with the flu.

The race poster appears after a couple of minutes. Milan are aggressive, fluid and self-confident, so much so that Giroud immediately heads over the bar in the 2nd minute. Not even time to regroup as Monza are already behind, however. Reijnders' show is all in the serpentine with which he gets rid of two players, only to then tip-kick under Gregorio's legs (3 '). A “football” goal, the second in Serie A after the one against Lecce scored a month ago. Last year it reached seven rings. San Siro hopes he can outdo himself. At this point Monza raises its head, tries to react a couple of times with Colombo, but it doesn't work. Kjaer, orderly and attentive, blocks everything that comes near him and holds his own. The only discordant note is the usual injury: in the 23rd minute Pobega raises the white flag due to a muscle problem. In his place comes eighteen-year-old Jan-Carlo Simic, a Serbian central defender born in Germany who is a protagonist with the Primavera. It will be the turning point. Pioli, in fact, redesigns Milan with a three-man defense and places Simic as the right-hander, with Florenzi in front. “Sandrino” challenges Di Gregorio twice, the first in the 28th minute and the second in the 40th minute. The Monza number one responds with an open-handed intervention, but following the corner kick Simic finds his first breakthrough among the pros. A fairy tale similar to that of Paloschi, who scored on his Serie A debut after 18 seconds in 2008. The Serbian took twenty minutes, doing well to sting Monza with a flat shot under the south curve.

TRISS THE OKAFOR

The recovery is a call-and-response monologue. Milan, calm and relaxed, gave Monza a little more space, “risking” the counterattack. Palladino plays the wildcards Maric and Ciurria, but the best opportunity comes on Colpani's left foot. 28 shoots a shot in the 60th minute, but Maignan relaxes and deflects with his punches, repeating himself shortly afterwards on Caldirola. At this point the spaces become wider and Milan scores a hat trick with Okafor, who has recently entered. The Swiss takes advantage of Giroud's excellent right-footed shot and hits Di Gregorio with a big shot (76'). Of note is Reijnders' dive – best on the pitch – to free the Frenchman. The third goal of the match is the last ray of sunshine of the day, before the usual clouds. A handful of minutes after scoring, Okafor collapsed to the ground and left the field with a muscle problem. The twenty-ninth of the season. Milan gets the three points, keeps Napoli at a distance and loses two more players. Respected script.

