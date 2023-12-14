If you want to feel like a master chef and you love making recipes, don't think twice and get the robot. Cecotec, one of the most cutting-edge appliances in the gastronomic technology sector and now you can find it at a discounted price thanks to Amazon's Christmas offers and for less money than you can believe. If you want to find out all the news and discounts that they offer you for this very sophisticated device, you just have to keep reading.

Cecotec has always been characterized as one of the most important brands in the world of cooking as it has numerous functionalities to prepare recipes in a much more comfortable and simple way. Therefore, right now you can buy the kitchen robot Cecotec Multifunction Mambo 9590 for a price of 189 euros on Amazon, with a 27% discount applied. If you were thinking about giving a Christmas gift, now is the time. In addition, you can finance it in easy, interest-free installments and access free shipping with your Amazon Prime subscription.

A kitchen helper with many functions

The Cecotec Mambo 9590 robot is the perfect ally in the kitchen to help you prepare simple and appetizing dishes if you are one of those who don't really like to cook. But it is also intended for those people who love the gastronomic sector. With this kitchen robot you will not have any problem starting to cook your ingredients, as it has a cooking system with up to 30 functions aimed at chopping, kneading, beating, kneading, pulverizing, etc.

It thus becomes the kitchen robot with the most functions on the market, the only one that cooks with the spoon MamboMixa utensil that is used to slowly stir your stews, risottos, pastas and that kneads without cutting.

Easy and simple use

This kitchen robot is easy to use so that any user can use it without any problem. The appliance has a touch screen where you can select the cooking function you prefer. It also includes a extensive recipe book and access to the interactive social community through its official website or its mobile application, whose recipes are updated weekly so that you are encouraged to make them.

Premium components

This particular kitchen tool includes in its packaging a series of cutting-edge accessories that will be of great help to you. The built-in scale It will control the exact amount of food that you have to put in the robot's container so that you get perfect preparations.

Likewise, referring to the container, the stainless steel jar It has a premium finish, suitable for cleaning in the dishwasher. In addition, thanks to the construction of its stainless steel materials, food will not stick to the surface of the jar or any of its sides, so you will have a new product every time you wash it.

Consequently, this great contraption brings with it a intelligent heating power system which ranges from 0 to 10 levels simulating a traditional fire with a soft, medium or strong flame, in such a way that it prevents overheating and burning of food.

Finally, you can make up to 4 preparations at the same time, saving cooking time thanks to the baskets and steamer that this robot comes with. And all this without having to cover the container.