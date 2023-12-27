Work abroad It becomes an option for many people who seek to have a better quality of life and a stable economy.so it is becoming more and more common for companies in other countries to open vacancies for foreigners who meet certain requirements.

For this reason, Canada has published a job offer to work in the country with a salary of around 50 thousand pesos and that only requires a level of education up to high school, which makes the offer more attractive for people who, due to different circumstances, did not have the opportunity to study beyond high school.

The available vacancy was published through Job Bank of Canadaa portal that is the country's national employment service.

The job is for the position of “farm supervisor”, in Spanish, farm supervisor. As mentioned in the post, The job is to serve as a supervisor on a blueberry farm. called JAG RAI BLUEBERRY FARMS LTD, which is located in the town of Dewdney in British Columbia, Canada. The contract offered is permanent full-time.

According to the job description, the tasks to be performed are as follows.

Provide agricultural crop services such as plowing, watering, cultivating, spraying, or harvesting Coordinate and supervise the work of general farm workers and harvest workers Develop work schedules and establish procedures Ensure safety and biosafety procedures are followed of farms Maintain quality control and production records Supervise cultivation and other crop-related operations Maintain records and work logs Hire and train personnel Operate and maintain farm machinery and equipment Perform general farm tasks

Taking into account the tasks and responsibilities that the job demands, you must take into account that the activities could be very physically drainingsomething you should carefully analyze if you really want to apply.

