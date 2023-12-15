With the arrival of Christmas, we can find very attractive discounts on some of the products in which we are interested. A good example is this Smart TV from TD Systems that, with 40 inches and Full HD resolution, has a ridiculous price thanks to Amazon. We tell you how to get it.

The Christmas season is one of the most anticipated moments of the year for everyone, both to give to our family and friends, and to give, in many cases, to ourselves. And on Amazon we can find during these days various offers that allow us to find products that have an excellent quality/price ratio, with unbeatable discounts.

One of them is found in this 40-inch Smart TV from the TD Systems brand. With its Full HD screen and Android 11 as the operating system, we find the perfect device to fully enjoy all our favorite series and movies. And now, at the best price! Going from the 299 euros RRP to the 189 euros it costs these days on Amazon.

The best entertainment, now, at your service

Within the field of smart televisions, the operating system is one of the great concerns of its users. In this case, we find Android TV 11, allowing us to access the best cEntertainment content thanks to its compatibility with all types of applications. In addition, we can interact with the television using voice commands, such as Hey Google. Providing us with an unbeatable experience.

It is also important that we keep in mind that in the event that we do not find the application we are looking for or that it is not available, it is also important to know that it includes integrated Chromecast. That is, we can enjoy any content on our smartphone and, when we want to transfer it to the television, we can do so by just pressing a button. Easy, right?

The connectivity you need

Connectivity is another aspect that we must take into account when we buy a Smart TV. In this case, we find a model that has all the connections that will be necessary for our daily lives. Among them, three HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, WiFi and Bluetooth. In addition to video input and outputs for both headphones and audio.

Added to all this, as we have previously mentioned, is a screen with Full HD resolution. We will be able to watch our favorite movies with the highest image quality. Thanks to a screen that has been manufactured with cutting-edge technology. Without a doubt, one of the best purchases we can make these days, with an official price of 299 euros which, thanks to this Amazon offer, remains at 189 euros after applying a 37% discount.

Furthermore, if we are looking for a Smart TV for a bedroom or any other room, and we need fewer inches, we also have the 24-inch model on offer with a price of 129 euros, thanks to the current offer of 24% . Without a doubt, two options that are perfect to dress our home as it deserves.