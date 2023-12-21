Based on the successful manga by Eiichirô Oda, The One Piece is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the serieNetflix has announced The One Piece, a new anime original of the platform that is going to adapt (again) the acclaimed manga of Eiichiro Odathis time under the development of WIT Studiothe studio responsible for other popular titles such as Spy x Family, Vinland Saga or the first three seasons of Attack on Titan.

This news has been very surprising among fans, since the manga has not yet reached its conclusion, much less the original anime made by Toei Animation.

However, the development of the project will be long enough to give Oda time to finish his work and also finish his first animated adaptation.

Netflix takes us back to the East Blue with an interesting reboot

The announcement of The One Piece It comes a few months after the platform launched the live-action series starring Iñaki Godoywhich has turned out to be a global success both for lifelong fans and for those who have discovered the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy.

While not much has been revealed about the project, WIT Studio has released a statement about their future plans with The One Piece (via Comicbook).

It's finally announced! TheOnePiece. After much deliberation and discussion, we have decided to embark on this new adventure. Toei Animation has produced over 1000 episodes of the One Piece anime. We are very proud of the history of One Piece and we are determined to chart new trajectories for the series.

Our goal is to inspire people around the world with the challenge of dreams, friendship and hope for the future that Eiichirô Oda represents in his manga.

We still need the help of more creators to bring this work to all corners of the world. Won't you join us in this project and make a name for yourself in the film? WIT Studio awaits your participation!”, details the studio.

Although they have not been very specific with their announcement, it is expected that this reboot will follow the guidelines of the current anime series, that is, that it be a production much more faithful to the manga and that it be divided by seasons to avoid filler plots as much as possible.

At the moment it is known (as expected) that season 1 of The One Piece is going to focus on the East Blue arc, this time without the differences presented by the Netflix live-action series.

Still no release date, The One Piece It is scheduled to premiere in the Netflix catalog sometime in 2025. What do you think that Luffy and the Straw Hats are going to star in a new anime series? Tell us in the comments.