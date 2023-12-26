The studio behind The One Piece, Wit Studio, has commented that the new Netflix series will have big changes compared to the original Toei Animation anime.

Although the manga has not yet finished Eiichiro OdaNetflix has already announced the making of a new series of anime titled The One Piece, with which it is expected that a more faithful version of the original work will be made without so much filler involved.

However, Wit Studio, the studio responsible for this new adaptation, has already announced that The new series is going to have big changes with respect to the original anime made by Toei Animation and which, logically, is still broadcast.

The One Piece will bring important changes to the story, according to Wit Studio

As reported by Screen Rant, Wit Studio has advanced some details of the new anime series that they are going to make on Netflix.

Although not much is known about the project, at the moment it has been confirmed that The entire East Blue arc is going to be adapted and, depending on its success on the platform, the following arcs of Eiichirô Oda's work will be advanced.

However, it seems that the manga is not going to be captured as such since, as the studio has commented, are determined to chart “new trajectories” for the series and hoped to present Luffy's adventures in a “new and nostalgic way”.

With these statements, Wit Studio hints that we could find important changes in the main story of One Piece similar to the modifications seen in the live-action series of Netflix.

Although the live action modifications have been quite popular among fans as they have not lost the essence of the seriethey may see with different eyes that important changes are made in the new anime, since what they expect is to see a more faithful version of the manga without stretching the plot too much with unnecessary fillers.

We still have to wait to find out what Wit Studio meant with its statements, since At the moment there is no official release date for The One Piece and Netflixwhose release is estimated for the distant 2025. Do you think there will be many modifications with respect to the original series?