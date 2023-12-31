Wish it's finally here! It is an animated film directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, as well as the 62° Classico Disney That celebrates 100 years by Walt Disney Studios Animation. We immediately understood that the tones of the new film would be very dreamy, as would the characteristics of the plot as a backdrop. Let's discover Wish in our review.

Magnificent King and his wife, the Queen Amayathey founded the magical land of Rosas on an island in the Mediterranean Sea. Magnifico also studied magic throughout his life, and because of this he acquired the ability to fulfill the wishes of others. Over time, Rosas has become an island of peace and harmony, where all the inhabitants, both men and women, as soon as they turn eighteen they entrust their dreams to King Magnificent. Once done, the King erases the memories of the so-called dreams and keeps them safe, until they are realized. Once a month, as a ceremonial event, Magnifico chooses a wish and grants it.

The seventeen year old Asha she is close to that moment, but in reality what is most important to her is that her grandfather Sabino's dream be realized on his hundredth birthday. For this reason, she Asha proposes herself as Magnifico's apprentice and the interview also goes well. But after the interview, she discovers a bitter truth that leaves her doubtful and shocked. Magnificent is not what it actually is, and all dreams of the people entrusted to him I'm not safe at all. Asha tries to convince others of this, but no one is willing to believe her. Desperate, that evening she makes a wish on the starry sky and to her enormous surprise, the star comes to life in the form of anthropomorphic light, with the name Star. Encouraged by Star, Asha prepares to fight for the truth to be revealed and Magnifico exposed.

100 years of Walt Disney

I hope we never forget one thing: it all started with a mouse (Walt Disney)

2023 marked Disney's 100th year. Long gone are the days when a young man named Walt Disney had the ambition to follow his dreams by founding Walt Disney Animation Studios. He has been a rather magical century, capable of exciting everyone, both adults and children. How far has Disney come since then, for better or worse? A lot.

Disney has given us masterpieces and characters that have entered everyone's hearts, iconic, from the very first to the most recent, all sharing the same goal: to make people understand the importance of their dreams and find the courage to follow them.

«If you can dream it you can do it»(Walt Disney).

It is therefore no coincidence that this year was the turn of a film called “Wish”, clearly made both for the celebration of the centenary and to re-propose the importance of dreams.

Wish fulfilled?

2023, however, was not a brilliant year for Disney. Every film released during the year did not meet expectations, flops like House of Ghosts, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels (for the last two, however, we add a probable tiredness for comics), or films that they fared as well as the live-action Little Mermaid or Elemental.

But why? There are many reasons, such as the release of films at the cinema which are already on Disney Plus a short time later (prompting the public to wait and watch them at home), or having invested a little too much on quantity and less on quality, or even sometimes having it sent messages beautiful, but on some occasions forced e not contextualized.

The most serious and little considered aspect, however, is the prejudice, the mistake of lumping everything together and being conditioned by previous products to mistakenly brand new ones (this year's films aren't that bad). There have been films unfairly panned by critics, clearly with flaws, but they also provided entertainment and emotion. Wish was also judged superficially.

Too celebratory, but enjoyable

Wish was clearly accomplished created to celebrate the centenary from Disney, and it shows quite a bit marked. The plot is very smooth, but does not stand out for originality, and it is there several references to other films Disney-like, pleasant to grasp. Unfortunately, all this presents itself as a slight problem, inadvertently affecting the quality of the film, which however remains good.

The film is made with one mixed animation styleborn from the union of traditional animation and computer graphics, which made the characters three-dimensional and represented with one rather picturesque style. A technique that all in all works, but sometimes. In fact this mutual contamination between traditional and modern can also be felt in the spirit.

Wish tries in every way to re-embrace the classic style of the Disney masterpieces that have made history, but has also found a compromise with modernity and current themes, without sounding forced.

It is a story born of modern times, but which in the end always brings us back to Disney's motto: the importance of dreams, the courage to want to make them come true. Because in the end, dreams are the most beautiful part of every individual, and that's what makes them alive.

As for the personagesAsha is one hero which represents theicon of feminism and with great determination, but it lacks a certain characterization. The same problem is found in the villain, who at times resembles Jafar, the antagonist of Aladdin. Both are interesting, but turn out to be nothing that hasn't been seen before.

The songs they are cute and catchy, some accompanied by choreography nice and not bulky. In those moments, the colors appear brighter. Instead, regarding the dubbing, this time it wasn't the best, because playing the card of hiring non-professionals again wasn't the winning one. It worked reasonably well with Elemental (Stefano De Martino and Valentina Romani for Wade and Ember) or the live-action Little Mermaid (Mahmood for Sebastian), but unfortunately not so much this time, with the exception of Michele Riondino in the role of Magnifico.