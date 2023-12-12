Developed and published by Space Whale, Wisdom Watcher is now available in Early Access on PC (Steam). It is an action work thematically close to Clockpunk, designed solely to offer a totally virtual reality experience. Wisdom Watcher invites players to confront hordes of over twenty monsters simultaneously, all while experiencing real-time in-game lighting and European-inspired environments.

Inside, the player will take on the role of a young pilgrim of the Wisdom Watchers, an order which, through the study of astral magic, aspires to the improvement of humanity. It will be precisely this magic that summons the protagonist to the astral dimension to fight against the terrifying creatures that inhabit it, generated by ancient and uncontrollable energies.

