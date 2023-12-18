December 22nd falls on the winter solstice 2023the astronomical moment that marks it the beginning of the colder season for our hemisphere, and of the hot season for the southern hemisphere. Each winter solstice represents for us the “shortest” day of the year, that is, with fewer hours of light and more hours of darkness.

Winter Solstice 2023: the shortest day of the year

On Friday the 22nd the sun will rise at 08:00 and set at 16:43 Milano (08:43 light), while a Roma it will rise at 07:34 and set at 16:42 (09:08 hours of light). TO Napoli the sun will rise at 07:24 and set at 16:38 (9:14 light).

This because the solstice is an astronomical moment in which the sun's rays fall perpendicular to the Tropic of Capricorn (or rather to the zenith). This year the winter solstice will fall Friday 22 December, precisely at 4:27 am Italian time. The Friday before Christmas will therefore be a day of total darkness beyond the Arctic Circle, and full light in Antarctica.

From the winter solstice onwards, however, daylight hours will gradually increase again. Over the course of the following months, the hours of light will increase until they reach the same level as the dark ones on the day ofspring equinox 2024 (Wednesday 20 March) and then until reaching the maximum duration on the day of summer solstice (June 20).

What do the seasons depend on?

The progress of the astronomical seasons, marked by solstices and equinoxes, contrary to what one might think it does not depend on the “proximity” of our Planet to the Sunbut from his inclinationand with respect to the Sun. The Earth's axis, in fact, has an inclination of 23.27˚ with respect to the plane of the Earth's orbit around the Sun. This causes the regions “facing the Sun” to change over the course of the year and receive from the star more or less energy.

During the boreal winter, in fact, the northern hemisphere receives from the Sun the minimum energy value per unit of time (less hours of light). During the equinoxes the hemispheres receive the same amount, while during the summer solstice the northern hemisphere receives the maximum energy per unit of time.