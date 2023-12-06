According to a new publication in a Taiwanese financial newspaper called The Commercial Times, the launch of Windows 12 could be just around the corner. This is since the new version of this OS will possibly be released in June 2024, as indicated by this media report.

Something that, in a certain way, could take some PC users by surprise, who have recently started using Windows 11, seduced in part by the addition of functions and the important updates released during the last year. Number of users that has been increasing, as we can see in, for example, the recent Steam Hardware and Software Survey from November, which among its results indicates that 42% of PC gamers prefer Windows 11.

You can read: On Steam, 42% of gamers prefer Windows 11, 50% use 16GB of RAM and the RTX 3060 remains the favorite

A post from The Commercial Times states that “Microsoft will launch Windows 12 in June 2024,” although there is no specific source to support this claim. But even though there is no direct quote about the possible launch date from the executives themselves, the newspaper reports (referring to Barry Lam, president of PC maker Quanta) that he “expects that next summer, when Microsoft will launch a new generation of Windows operating systems, PCs with artificial intelligence are also launched one after another.

Words that are in line with what has been previously reported about the new version of the Microsoft Operating System, which, as the company has announced, will focus its experience on Artificial Intelligence. Something that has already begun to be experienced in the new Windows 11 updates, but that in Windows 12 would be seen in a more comprehensive way. This is how, for example, we can get implementations such as AI-based camera and microphone effects or the ability for Windows 12 to analyze the content on the screen, providing contextual suggestions to start projects or applications.

Windows 11 Professional is the current advanced version of Microsoft’s latest operating system and comes with a series of improvements in security, operability and aesthetics over previous versions of the OS. Normally, it would cost $199 to get Windows 11 Pro for life, but now you can get it for just $12.24 for a limited time in Keysoff’s Black Friday sale. This could be a practical gift idea for both colleagues and loved ones.

Best Windows prices from $6

– Windows 11 Professional – $12.24



– Windows 11 Professional – 2 keys – $23.68 ($11.84/Key)



– – Windows 11 Professional – 5 Keys – $49.95 ($9.99/Key)



– Windows 11 Hom3 – 1 key – $11.24

– Windows 10 Professional – $8.48



– Windows 10 Professional – 2 PCs – $15.24 ($7.62/Key)



– Windows 10 Professional – 5 Keys – $34.18 ($6.83/Key)



– Windows 10 Home -$8.44



– Windows 10 Home – 2 PCs – $15.85 ($7.93/Key)

For a limited time, you can get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 for Windows for just $25.24 or Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac for just $42.99 during Keysoff’s Black Friday Sale. These are the best prices of the year.

Best Office prices from $15

– Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus -1 PC – $25.24



– Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Business for Mac – $42.99



– Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus – 2 Keys – $47.24 ($23.62/Key)



– Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus – 5 PCs – $75.24 ($05.11/PC)



– Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus – 1 PC – $24.25



– Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus – 1 PC – $18.25

62% OFF MORE OFFICE AND PACKAGES (DISCOUNT CODE: BP62)!

– Windows 11 Pro + Office 2021 Pro Plus – Package – $36.99



– Windows 10 Pro + Office 2021 Pro Plus – Package – $33.59



– Windows 11 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Plus – Package – $35.59



– Windows 10 Pro + Office 2019 Pro Plus – Package – $30.47



– Microsoft Visio Professional 2021 – $22.97



– Microsoft Project Professional 2021 – $25.70

ADDITIONAL 50% DISCOUNT ON WINDOWS OS (DISCUENT CODE: BP50)

– Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC – $9.14



– Windows 10 Enterprise 2021 LTSC – $12.81



– Windows Server 2019 Standard – $16.05



– Windows Server 2022 Standard – $35.36

Computing Tools (No Code)

– Ashampoo PDF Pro 3 – $16.99



– MacBooster 8 Lifetime Subscription – $10.24



– Adguard for Windows/Mac/Android/iOS – 1 Device – $10.24



– Internet Download Manager – 1 PC (Lifetime) – $35.99



– Ashampoo Photo Commander 17 – $10.21

– See more>>

How to buy?

– Go to the checkout page, continue as a guest (or create an account), and then complete the ‘Billing Information’.

– Please select ‘CWALLETCO’ in this step and then click ‘Continue’.”

– Please verify your order and click ‘Place Order’. Then you will be redirected to this page, click ‘Choose payment methods’.

– Finally, you can choose to use PayPal or credit card to complete the payment.

Whenever you purchase products from Keysoff, you can also enjoy lifetime customer service! Now is the perfect opportunity to save money while completing your PC upgrade with this special offer!

With high-quality products and professional service, Keysoff has received over 1000 reviews from real users on TrustPilot, with a rating of 4.8 and a 97% satisfaction rate.

24/7 technical support and lifetime customer service

Contact us: service@keysoff.com

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord