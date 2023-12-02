Windows 12 is just around the corner. Its premiere is scheduled for June 2024. Something very big is going to happen in the world of the PC, the biggest revolution since the release of the first IBM PC. PCs are dead, AI PCs are coming, or PCs with artificial intelligence.

We already have AI to bore on today’s computers and mobile phones, but this is something else. In the case of current PCs, artificial intelligence works through software or the cloud, except in special cases such as NVIDIA graphics cards and their Tensor cores.

AI PCs or PCs with AI will be computers equipped with artificial intelligence chips, such as future Intel Meteor Lake processors. And the operating system that will manage these new chips with AI will be Windows 12. Manufacturers are already rubbing their hands, because the hardware must be completely renewed.

Windows 12 for AI PCs, in June 2024

The Taiwanese media Comercial Times has published a report that comes to us via Tom’s Hardware. This report cites conversations with world-renowned local PC manufacturers, such as Acer, MSI, Gigabyte or Quanta.

These manufacturers already openly mention “the first year of the AI ​​PC”, a new type of computer with hardware-integrated artificial intelligence.

Acer CEO Jason Chen talks about an “acceleration cycle”, with the introduction of AI PCs, new applications that take advantage of this artificial intelligence, new more powerful AI PCs, and so on for years to come.

These new computers will be controlled by a “next-generation” operating system, according to Quanta CEO Barry Lam, which will be Windows 12. And according to the report, will be launched in June 2024.

AI PCs arrive

In the field of PC gaming, video game users have been checking out what the artificial intelligence revolution means for a few years.

With technologies such as DLSS and DLAA, hardware artificial intelligence integrated into NVIDIA RTX cards, gaming performance is doubled without losing graphic quality.

AI PCs will apply these principles to all their hardware: processor, memory, motherboard, etc. The first to move has been Intel, which will present its new Intel Meteor Lake processorswith an AI chip (NPU) integrated into the SoC:

Intel

Logically, this new hardware will need new motherboards, new drivers, new applications, and ultimately, a new PC.

Manufacturers are rubbing their hands because AI PCs can lead to a reactivation of the computer marketwhich has been declining since the end of the pandemic.

Taiwanese computer manufacturers claim that Windows 12 will be released in June 2024to support the new PC con IA. A new era begins.