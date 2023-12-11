Windows brings, version after version, different native applications that in some cases can go unnoticed. But, after updating them, they present us with interesting functions that may cause us to rethink the use we make of them. This is the case of Notepad, one of the most underrated apps in the Microsoft operating system that, now, has added interesting, and long-awaited, functions to be able to work with it without having to download any more advanced word processors.

Before describing the changes in its latest update, it is worth putting ourselves in perspective. And in recent years the Notepad app has been incorporating all kinds of updates that have improved the operation of the application significantly: such as dark mode, the possibility of redoing and undoing at various levels and a redesign of its interface in 2021. Now, it also adds the character count and offers us the possibility of incorporating a shortcut to open text documents.

Character count natively

Until now, when we wrote any text in the text editor that Windows 11 incorporates, by default we had to, in order to count the characters, copy and paste the text into any other tool to check its length. Thanks to the latest update, we will no longer have to perform this intermediate step. Using the character count option we will have all the information we need at the bottom of the application.

Furthermore, this possibility adds an interesting functionality that not all word processors incorporate. In addition to having the global count of the text in question, we will also be able to know the length of a specific text that we have previously selected. In this way, we will be able to work better on the extension in the event that we are interested in having certain paragraphs with a certain length for any reason and we do not want to resort to third-party tools.

Edit documents quickly

In addition to the change already mentioned previously, this update has come with the incorporation of a new shortcut that will allow us to open text documents that we download directly to the notepad. By right-clicking on a file with a compatible extension, the “edit with notepad” function will automatically appear.

Although we previously had similar options, in this case we find a new functionality that is much faster and easier than the classic one of pressing the right button, selecting “Open with” and then choosing the application. Now, once we right-click, we will be able to open the document with Notepad and start editing it immediately.

Currently, both improvements are still in beta, in version 11.2311.29.0 which is available to users who are part of the Canary Channel program. However, as the stability of both is demonstrated, it is expected that these improvements will be extended to the version used by more general programs.