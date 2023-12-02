Microsoft is experimenting with several interface changes in future versions of Windows 11, and one of those changes would affect the taskbar and a very particular button, which you have surely been using since Windows 7.

We are talking about the “show desktop” button that you should have located in the lower right corner of the taskbar if you have it in the operating system settings.

Well, Redmond is experimenting with replacing or moving this button to make room for a new shortcut to Windows Copilot.

In the latest preview version of Windows 11 experimenting with placing the icon Windows Copilot next to the notification center button and in principle it would eliminate the “show desktop” button in favor of the new technology assistant based on artificial intelligence.

Basically they want to place the Copilot icon in a clearer, more visible and intuitive place, and in this way the “show desktop” button could be disabled by defaultalthough it would be necessary to see if it could be activated later.

“We are making a change where the Copilot icon is displayed on the right side of the system tray in the taskbar to make the entry point to Copilot clearer and more easily accessible by being closer to where the panel opens of Copilot.”

Although it does not seem like a big inconvenience, because in fact there are many people who do not even know of the existence of the show desktop button, it can end up being a small nuisance for those who do use it.

So you could restore the “show desktop” button

If perhaps in a future update you see that the show desktop button on the taskbar has disappeared, in principle you could restore it again.

To do this, you would have to right-click on the taskbar, select the “taskbar settings” option, and at the bottom you should see the “taskbar behavior” option.

If you click on it, you would have to check one of the options that are a little further down, specifically, “select the corner of the taskbar to show the desktop.”