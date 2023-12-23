It is essential that we make backup copies regularly so that we do not lose information on our computer or specifically on the Windows operating system.

In fact, Microsoft knows this very well, and launched a backup application for Windows 11 and later also launched it in Windows 10 the last summer.

While this Microsoft backup app for Windows 10 and Windows 11 is working well, in the past it has proven to not be as efficient with certain bugs or limitations.

If you don't trust Microsoft's official backup app, or want to try a new one, a new third-party app is available on Github in preview.

It's called Appcopier, and it allows you to make local and offline backups and restore Windows 11 preferences and settings.

The application could also work on Windows 10, although its creators do not ensure that it will work stably on that operating system.

They comment that it is a very light application, easy to use and capable of making very fast backups.

“It allows you to backup and restore your most important Windows 11 preferences and settings offline and locally. The app mimics the new Windows 11 backup app, which is part of the Windows 11 2023 Update (23H2), but without the cloud obligation.”

As we said, you can download it through Github keeping in mind that it is an unofficial application and that it is still in a preliminary version.