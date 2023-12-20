If you are a Windows 11 user, you may have noticed strange behavior with the operating system. The thing is that for more than a year this version has had a bug that can randomly superimpose the File Explorer on any other open window.

The issue came to light in October 2022, just after the release of Windows 11 22H2. Many users shared their experience through the system's Feedback Center. One of them, for example, pointed out that the Explorer came to the foreground in the middle of a Zoom meeting.

The solution to the browser bug is here

Other users also reported that File Explorer had been superimposed on them for no apparent reason. in the middle of a presentation of work. The truth is that this type of problem raised questions about what was really causing problems: Windows or an application?

As you can probably imagine, this scenario led many to think that their computer had been infected by some type of malware. Given the uncertainty, some affected people point out, they did not take long to analyze Windows with their antivirus in order to find the source of the problem.





At Microsoft they addressed the situation and discovered that it was an operating system failure, so they got to work on a solution that, by the way, did not arrive immediately. After finding the problem, Redmond released the solution to development versions in March 2023.

As we know, some features and fixes land first in the editions of Windows used by members of the Windows Insider Program, and then are rolled out to all users if they really work. This just happened, although almost ten months later.

“This update fixes an issue affecting File Explorer windows. When you don't expect it, they appear in the foreground,” Microsoft notes in the documentation for the file. parche KB5033375 available this week to all users through Windows Update.

Images: Microsoft

