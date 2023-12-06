Renewables, Galileo and Hope strengthen their partnership with a maxi 300 MW agreement for onshore wind power

Galileothe group that operates in the sector of renewable energiese Hopea company with technical-operational headquarters in Bari active in the design of renewable plants, announce a new joint development agreement for a 300 MW pipeline of onshore wind farms in Italy. The agreement – which consolidates the collaboration between the two companies, engaged in joint ventures The Sea of ​​Wolves (525 MW) e Barium Bay (1,100 Mw) in floating offshore wind power in the Adriatic Sea – involves the design of onshore wind plants throughout the national territory.

The requests for some projects have already been presented to the Via Nazionale commission. Other initiatives carried out jointly will soon follow. Collaboration with Galileo is consolidated and together we want to develop further new projects that have, as always, renewable sources at their centre. We have already found ourselves in the development and design of The Sea of ​​Wolves e Barium Baythe two large offshore wind farms that will be built off the coasts of Brindisi and Bari respectively”, he says Michele ScoppioCEO of Hope.

Wind power “onshore represents about half of the 10 Gw of projects that Galileo is being carried out in nine European countries. We believe, in particular, that this technology still has ample room for penetration in Italy, as demonstrated by the objectives of the latest one Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climatewhich predicts 28 GW by 2030, and by the great demand for energy from renewable sources by the Italian industrial sector”, highlights Francesco Dolzanibusiness development director of Galileo in Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter