Scandal in the world of entertainment! Despite being cancelled, the Willow series continues to haunt Disney.

Actor Ralph Ineson (The Creator, The Northman), played Ballantine in the Disney Plus series Willow. He is now suing the company after suffering a serious injury while filming. What exactly happened? We tell you everything!

During an intense nighttime action sequence in South Wales in July 2021, Ineson suffered an unfortunate fall resulting in a dislocated shoulder and permanent damage. The lawsuit alleges that rushed production schedules sacrificed the actors' safety, leading to this injury that has permanently altered her career.

The series was a disaster.

Although Willow attempted to revive the classic 1988 film, the series failed to take hold in pop culture and was canceled after a single eight-episode season.

How did it all happen? During a final fight scene against a giant ogre, clad in heavy armor, Ineson fell, severely impacting his ability to perform physically demanding roles, especially those requiring sword fighting or horseback riding.

Ineson, known for roles in period films and choreographed fight moves, is seeking compensation of up to $190,500 for pain, suffering and future losses in his career due to this injury. Additionally, Willow is no longer available on Disney Plus due to cost-saving measures, adding another layer to the complex situation.

Although Disney has not yet presented its defense, it is speculated that they will try to reach an out-of-court settlement. Hopefully, Ineson, whose voice has appeared in the series The Legend of Vox Machina (2022) and popular video games such as Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV, could focus on a career as a voice actor after this injury.

So after being a viewing failure despite the fact that it is a much-loved saga and having an exaggeratedly high cost, Disney decided to cancel it and in fact currently it cannot be seen anywhere. But also, it is still giving him problems like this lawsuit.

