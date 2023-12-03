22-0 in qualifying. 27-1 in points. Albon completely dominated Logan Sargeant in his first season in F1, with the latter promoted earlier than expected when an agreement could not be reached with the other options to replace Nicholas Latifi at the end of 2022.

If you only consider results, which are ultimately what counts in F1, you would have expected that Williams would have decided to replace the 22-year-old from Florida, who has not shown great consistency over the course of the season. But if the extension of his stay may be a pragmatic choice influenced by several factors, Vowles has bet on him by continuing to support a pilot brought by his predecessor Jost Capito, not only through public support but also by giving him a second chance.

His thinking comes from data suggesting Sargeant was quite close in terms of potential to his teammate, who has been hailed as one of the standout drivers of 2023. Sargeant’s seventh-place finish in Las Vegas qualifying shows what he can do in the right conditions. Furthermore, the American also finished one tenth behind Albon on the Lusail circuit in Qatar, one of the most treacherous in the championship.

But those results came punctuated by a series of crashes and other slips that compromised his position and increased the pressure on his seat. The cancellation of both of his Q1 laps in Abu Dhabi for exceeding track limits, which would have been sufficient for Q2, is a telling conclusion to his rookie season.

However, it is easier to make a fast driver consistent than it is to make a slow and consistent driver fast. Williams hopes that Sargeant’s 2024 season, now with a year of experience under his belt, will be based on this: the team has urged him to control the risks he takes rather than putting the car into overdrive in an attempt to keep pace. pace of the fastest teammate.

Speaking to Motorsport.com after his qualifying in Las Vegas, Vowles said: “The worst thing you can do is overdo it and overdrive the car. He’s doing an incredible job. It’s probably hard to explain to the world the excellent work he is doing and his growth. But when you arrive in this sport as a rookie, after having done a few 100 kilometers of testing, it is really difficult to find the limits of yourself and the car. And it took a year to get there.”

“But now we are seeing the results and the performances are bearing fruit. He has really matured in the last few races.”

This follows the school of thought of Franz Tost, who always said that a young driver needs three years to become a real F1 driver. It is clear that over the years we have seen some anomalous elements, such as McLaren jewel Oscar Piastri, who has already won a Grand Prix this year, albeit in the sprint. But Sargeant finished within four points of the Australian when both drove for Prema in Formula 3, so Williams will hope the American fulfills that potential in 2024.

A rookie for a rookie?

Then there is the pragmatic side of the decision. If Williams were to replace Sargeant, with whom? After a stellar 2018 season which featured Albon, Lando Norris and George Russell, few stars have been seen in F2, with Piastri once again the only exception.

Since Zak O’Sullivan and Luke Browning, with the latter winning the Macau GP, are not yet ready, the three most deserving riders are those who preceded Sargeant in the 2022 championship: Felipe Drugovich, Theo Pourchaire and Liam Lawson. But all three are linked to a rival team, Aston Martin, Sauber and Red Bull respectively.

The latter would never have released Lawson, given the vital role he plays as a reserve driver, keeping the pressure on Sergio Perez and AlphaTauri drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo following his impressive exits in 2023.

Perhaps Williams could have had more success trying to release Drugovich or Pourchaire, with the two most recent F2 champions finding the F1 door closed for next season. But the risk of replacing a rookie with another rookie is that the learning process, and all the rookie mistakes that come with it, starts all over again. And that’s the last thing Williams needs right now.

If there had been another generational talent like Piastri waiting, then Williams would have had no problems. But it is understandable why he thought it best not to throw away all the work done with Sargeant, instead of targeting riders who can only offer modest improvements.

Furthermore, perhaps it is not in the interest of the Grove team to borrow a youngster from another team and develop him for their rivals. It worked with Russell, but he was loaned by Mercedes for three years, so Williams were able to reap the benefits as he scored vital points in his third season.

But with a much more intriguing driver market shaping up for 2025 and beyond, it wouldn’t have made much sense to start over with another rookie when longer-term options open up late next year. Meanwhile, Sargeant may have been given a lifeline that not everyone feels he deserves. Now it’s up to him to repay Williams for trusting him.

