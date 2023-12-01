It was the last piece to be added to the mosaic that forms the group photo of the 2024 Formula 1 drivers and today it fell into place. Logan Sargeant has been confirmed by Williams Racing, so next season he will race in the world championship Circus with the British team.

Sargeant will be the teammate of the already confirmed Alexander Albon in the next Formula 1 season, keeping the driver duo who raced at the wheel of the FW45 in the recently concluded season unchanged.

This also means that, for the first time in the history of Formula 1, all driver pairs from one season have been confirmed for the following one. It had never happened in 73 years of history, i.e. since 1950, the first season of the World Championship dedicated to single-seater racing.

“I am thrilled to continue racing with Williams in the 2024 season,” commented Sargeant after the official announcement of his renewal. “It has been an incredible journey with the team so far and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow as a driver within such a talented and hard-working group. We have exciting plans for the future and I see I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success in 2024.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

The 22-year-old originally from Fort Lauderdale will thus have a second chance in Formula 1 after finishing his first year as a starter with just one point (against Albon’s 27), the result of a tenth place at the United States Grand Prix held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin also thanks to several penalties from opponents.

“I am very happy to have Logan still with us in the 2024 season,” said James Vowles, Williams team principal. “Logan has demonstrated his diverse talents even under pressure during the grands prix and this makes him a perfect driver for our team.”

“We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve greater success next season.”

For Liberty Media’s Formula 1, this is very important news, because it will guarantee the presence for the second consecutive year of an American driver – the same nationality as the owners of the F1 commercial rights – in the world championship Circus.

